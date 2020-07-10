Invesco Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth about $17,395,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

