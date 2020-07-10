Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 2,269.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 465,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 445,636 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 92.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 113.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CETV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ CETV opened at $3.78 on Friday. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $961.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

