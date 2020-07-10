Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Synovus Financial worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $17.77 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

