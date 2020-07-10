Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 260.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Slack were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Slack by 695.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 156,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Slack by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Cowen started coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.79. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 259,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,287,151.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469,078 shares of company stock worth $79,796,531 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

