Invesco Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.41% of Boise Cascade worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $32,071,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE BCC opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

