Invesco Ltd. Has $3.90 Million Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of TechTarget worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 588,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,456,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,263. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $31.49 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $848.48 million, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Securities started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

