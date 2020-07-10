Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 113.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of PolyOne worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 163.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PolyOne by 83.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 177.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

