Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Delek US worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,145,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 669,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,394,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 432.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 406,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

