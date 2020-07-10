Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 1,411,899 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAF opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The company had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

