Invesco Ltd. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

