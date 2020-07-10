Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,650 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.