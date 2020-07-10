China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of China Biologic Products worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth $626,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

CBPO opened at $108.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.82. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.