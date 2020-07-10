CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of CVR Energy worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 208,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 841.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 485,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,594,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVI opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

