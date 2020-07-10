Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Cabot worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE:CBT opened at $36.68 on Friday. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

