Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,168 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE:PFG opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.