Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.18% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,240 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth $4,421,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.45. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.