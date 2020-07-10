APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

