Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,101 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.48% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 1,712,989 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

