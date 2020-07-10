APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 151,424 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of LKQ worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LKQ by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 337,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

