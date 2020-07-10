Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Concho Resources worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Concho Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXO opened at $47.56 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

