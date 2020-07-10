APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 591.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of PPL worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,351 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 27.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $24.40 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.