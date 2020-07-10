Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $169.96 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

