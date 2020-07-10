APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,918 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

