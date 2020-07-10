APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 912,273 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,273 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,688,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.84.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $50.07 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

