APG Asset Management N.V. Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,446 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Raymond James worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Raymond James by 40.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.38. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

