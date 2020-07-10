APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,239 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $847,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 432,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

