APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,924 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Roku worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Roku by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Roku by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $4,023,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,298. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

ROKU opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.