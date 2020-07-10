APG Asset Management N.V. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.