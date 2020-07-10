APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 96,470 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 51.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,470 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,495,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,471,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $49.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

