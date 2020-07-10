APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $10.15 Million Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 367,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 1.14% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVE opened at $16.92 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

UVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

