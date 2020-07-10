APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,499 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $64.15 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

