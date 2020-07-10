APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Primerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Primerica by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 43,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

