APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,040 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 430,127 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in VMware by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $88,006,000 after purchasing an additional 183,951 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in VMware by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $266,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $183.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,956 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,611. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.