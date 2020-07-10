APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 310,300 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.64% of NMI worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 568,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NMI by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $42,625,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.92.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

