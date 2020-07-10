APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.23 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

