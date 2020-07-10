APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 116,739 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,739 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Hubbell worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $4,700,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.75. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

