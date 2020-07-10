APG Asset Management N.V. Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407,626 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Carnival stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

