APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Entergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 27.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $96.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

