Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Gree,Inc. stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Gree,Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

