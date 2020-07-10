Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 129,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

