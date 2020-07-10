HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Get HCI Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NYSE HCI opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. HCI Group has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $348.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). HCI Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in HCI Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCI Group (HCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.