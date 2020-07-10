Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

VSTO stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $884.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 354,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

