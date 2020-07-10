Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

COLL stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $416,464.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 1,130,450 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

