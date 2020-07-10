Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

