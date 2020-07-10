BidaskClub Downgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Sell

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CATC opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $283.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $359,490. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,220,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 172,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

