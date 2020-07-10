Invesco Ltd. Sells 159,248 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.98% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 807.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 162,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 68,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 165,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $9.82 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

