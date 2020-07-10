Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 463,337 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of GWB opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

