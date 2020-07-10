Invesco Ltd. Has $4 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 873,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Viper Energy Partners worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 299,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

