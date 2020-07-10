National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of National Instruments worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATI opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

