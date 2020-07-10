Invesco Ltd. Acquires 87,706 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

TSI opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

